Mak Yin-ting, a veteran journalist and former chairwoman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, is taken to a police van after she was detained in Causeway Bay, near the traditional site of the Tiananmen Square June 4 crackdown commemoration. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong pollster cancels release of annual survey of public opinion on Tiananmen Square crackdown after ‘risk assessment’ from officials
- Head of Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute says decision was taken after ‘risk assessment’ by administration
- June 4th Anniversary Survey Report, due to be released on Tuesday, has been published since 1993
