Hong Kong government bid to get court ban on protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ will have ‘chilling’ effect, experts warn

  • Government adviser dismisses concerns from academics and lawyers, insists need to protect national security takes precedence
  • High Court asked to issue an injunction to ban ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, used as unofficial anthem of 2019 anti-government protests

Natalie Wong and Kahon Chan

Updated: 11:30am, 7 Jun, 2023

An image from a performance of protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” on YouTube. Photo: YouTube
