China has called on the US not to block Chief Executive John Lee’s attendance at an Apec summit in San Francisco later this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing calls on US to let Hong Kong leader John Lee attend San Francisco Apec meeting in November

  • Beijing’s foreign ministry says Lee should not be prevented from attending San Francisco event in November
  • But Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies consultant says US internal politics may force president Joe Biden to take hard line

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:30pm, 8 Jun, 2023

