Hong Kong is seeking a court order to permanently bar anyone from advocating the protest song. Photo: Felix Wong
Blocking Google? Hong Kong internet providers express concerns over enforcing possible protest song ban

  • Residents could be cut off from Google if internet providers obliged to block ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, industry group warns
  • Legal experts say foreign tech giants such as Google are unlikely to comply with potential ban on protest song sought by government

Kahon Chan

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Jun, 2023

