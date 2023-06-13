All of society will be affected if labour shortages persist, the city’s leader has warned. Photo: Sam Tsang
Interests of Hong Kong workers will be protected under scheme to import labour, city leader John Lee says
- Chief Executive John Lee says imported workers will not earn less than current median salary for their job under scheme
- Details of the plan will be announced ‘very soon’, he says
