Hongkongers gather in a mall in September 2019 to hail the then newly penned protest song. Photo: AFP
Hongkongers gather in a mall in September 2019 to hail the then newly penned protest song. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Politics

Spotify confirms removal of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song, points to action by tune’s creator-distributor

  • Move follows similar dropping of anti-government tune on other music-streaming platforms, as city authorities seek ban
  • Creator ‘ThomasDGX & HongKongers’ says it is facing technical issues and apologises for temporary service disruption, but does not elaborate

Kahon Chan

Updated: 1:47pm, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers gather in a mall in September 2019 to hail the then newly penned protest song. Photo: AFP
Hongkongers gather in a mall in September 2019 to hail the then newly penned protest song. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE