Hongkongers gather in a mall in September 2019 to hail the then newly penned protest song. Photo: AFP
Spotify confirms removal of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song, points to action by tune’s creator-distributor
- Move follows similar dropping of anti-government tune on other music-streaming platforms, as city authorities seek ban
- Creator ‘ThomasDGX & HongKongers’ says it is facing technical issues and apologises for temporary service disruption, but does not elaborate
