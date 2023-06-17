Former CIA employee Edward Snowden said he chose Hong Kong years ago to leak classified US information because of the city’s press freedoms. Photo: EPA-EFE/ The Guardian
Whistle-blower Edward Snowden chose Hong Kong to expose US in 2013, but would perceived lack of press freedom under national security law stop him today?

  • Former security chief Regina Ip brushes aside lawyer’s claim that law deters whistle-blowing
  • ‘I’d do it all again,’ says former asylum seeker who helped Snowden stay undercover in Kowloon

Lars Hamer

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Jun, 2023

