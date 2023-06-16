The Hong Kong government has said there has been no sign that the city is being used as a major transit point for human trafficking. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Beijing and Hong Kong hit out at US report criticising city’s anti-human-trafficking bid despite improved rating
- Annual Trafficking in Persons Report by US State Department cites national security law in claiming civil groups are muted in engaging with authorities on such matters
- It however upgrades city from a watchlist, pointing to increased prosecution and education
