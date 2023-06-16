Members of the European Parliament raise their hands during a vote as part of a plenary session. Photo: Fred Marvaux/EU Parliament/dpa
Members of the European Parliament raise their hands during a vote as part of a plenary session. Photo: Fred Marvaux/EU Parliament/dpa
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: Beijing, city authorities warn EU politicians to cease ‘publicity stunts clamouring for sanctions’ against John Lee

  • Condemnation is a response to European Parliament adopting resolution on ‘alarmingly deteriorating’ situation in city, particularly on Jimmy Lai case
  • China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong urges Western lawmakers to pay more attention to own economies and people’s livelihoods

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 1:04pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the European Parliament raise their hands during a vote as part of a plenary session. Photo: Fred Marvaux/EU Parliament/dpa
Members of the European Parliament raise their hands during a vote as part of a plenary session. Photo: Fred Marvaux/EU Parliament/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE