Members of the European Parliament raise their hands during a vote as part of a plenary session. Photo: Fred Marvaux/EU Parliament/dpa
Hong Kong national security law: Beijing, city authorities warn EU politicians to cease ‘publicity stunts clamouring for sanctions’ against John Lee
- Condemnation is a response to European Parliament adopting resolution on ‘alarmingly deteriorating’ situation in city, particularly on Jimmy Lai case
- China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong urges Western lawmakers to pay more attention to own economies and people’s livelihoods
