The pro-Beijing party was created in 2020 by three mainland Chinese executives. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong political party becomes first to visit US since imposition of national security law, vows to promote city amid strained relations
- Trip by six Bauhinia Party members coincides with high-stakes visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to mainland China
- Li Shan, founder of pro-Beijing group, tells the Post main goal is to ‘have dialogue and share what has been happening ... since the national security law was enacted’
