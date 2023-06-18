The pro-Beijing party was created in 2020 by three mainland Chinese executives. Photo: EPA-EFE
The pro-Beijing party was created in 2020 by three mainland Chinese executives. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong political party becomes first to visit US since imposition of national security law, vows to promote city amid strained relations

  • Trip by six Bauhinia Party members coincides with high-stakes visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to mainland China
  • Li Shan, founder of pro-Beijing group, tells the Post main goal is to ‘have dialogue and share what has been happening ... since the national security law was enacted’

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 11:00pm, 18 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The pro-Beijing party was created in 2020 by three mainland Chinese executives. Photo: EPA-EFE
The pro-Beijing party was created in 2020 by three mainland Chinese executives. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE