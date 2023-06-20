A screen capture from a music video for “Glory to Hong Kong” on YouTube. Photo: Handout
Hongkongers free to speak up about application to ban protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, justice minister Paul Lam tells Post forum
- Secretary for Justice Paul Lam invites those who disagree with ban to come forward and present arguments during hearing scheduled for July 21
- Lam issues reassurance in response to question by Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes during keynote discussion at Post’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2023
