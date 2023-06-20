A screen capture from a music video for “Glory to Hong Kong” on YouTube. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong

Hongkongers free to speak up about application to ban protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, justice minister Paul Lam tells Post forum

  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam invites those who disagree with ban to come forward and present arguments during hearing scheduled for July 21
  • Lam issues reassurance in response to question by Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes during keynote discussion at Post’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2023

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 4:27pm, 20 Jun, 2023

