The trend suggested the city would attract nearly double its initial target of 35,000 workers annually, Lee added.

Lee, who marks his one-year anniversary in office on July 1, also said his administration had gone all-out in promoting Hong Kong following the end of the pandemic. Stringent travel restrictions triggered by Covid-19 had dealt a blow to the city’s business environment.

“The pandemic has made it a global trend to ‘work from home’, and in many aspects, working from home has proven to improve work efficiency ... However, my team and I don’t just ‘work from home’ in attracting talents and enterprises,” he said.

“We have travelled abroad to tell the world that Hong Kong is back in business, back in the business of creating opportunities, back on the world’s centre stage.”

Lee said he would lead a “high-profile business delegation” to a number of members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this summer. The trip follows visits to Thailand for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November and the Middle East in February, both of which he said had successfully attracted potential investors to the city.

The coming trips would come at an “opportune time” to underline the city’s strengths in regional economic development and the benefits it could bring both to Asean members and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest free-trade agreement. Hong Kong has applied to join the agreement.

Lee reiterated his administration’s commitment to innovative in financial and economic development, while stressing the city’s edges in being “super-connected” to the world.

