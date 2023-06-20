Lee says he will lead a “high-profile business delegation” to a number of members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this summer. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong on a mission: John Lee underscores ‘value-added super-connector’ role, globetrotting efforts to win business, lure talent

  • City well on way to attracting nearly double its goal of 35,000 workers from overseas every year, Chief Executive John Lee says at Post’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2023 forum
  • Hong Kong must maintain international status and connections, while telling positive stories amid ‘growing volatility and tensions in geopolitics’, he says

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 6:04pm, 20 Jun, 2023

Hong Kong’s leader has underscored the city’s role as a “value-added super-connector” now on a global mission to win business deals and lure talent, revealing it is well on its way to attracting nearly double its goal of 35,000 workers from overseas every year.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday told the South China Morning Post’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2023 that it was important to maintain the city’s international status and connections, while telling positive stories in light of “growing volatility and tensions in geopolitics”.

Authorities had received 84,000 applications under schemes to lure talent as of the end of last month, with about 49,000 approved, Lee said. The city leader rolled out various measures to attract workers from mainland China and abroad in his maiden policy address last year.

“This is solid proof of Hong Kong’s attractiveness for global talents to come and settle, live and work,” he said.

The trend suggested the city would attract nearly double its initial target of 35,000 workers annually, Lee added.

Lee, who marks his one-year anniversary in office on July 1, also said his administration had gone all-out in promoting Hong Kong following the end of the pandemic. Stringent travel restrictions triggered by Covid-19 had dealt a blow to the city’s business environment.

“The pandemic has made it a global trend to ‘work from home’, and in many aspects, working from home has proven to improve work efficiency ... However, my team and I don’t just ‘work from home’ in attracting talents and enterprises,” he said.

“We have travelled abroad to tell the world that Hong Kong is back in business, back in the business of creating opportunities, back on the world’s centre stage.”

Lee said he would lead a “high-profile business delegation” to a number of members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this summer. The trip follows visits to Thailand for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November and the Middle East in February, both of which he said had successfully attracted potential investors to the city.

The coming trips would come at an “opportune time” to underline the city’s strengths in regional economic development and the benefits it could bring both to Asean members and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest free-trade agreement. Hong Kong has applied to join the agreement.

Lee reiterated his administration’s commitment to innovative in financial and economic development, while stressing the city’s edges in being “super-connected” to the world.

“We are more than a super-connector. We are a value-added super-connector. We have professional services, we have a lot of professional workforce,” he said. “We don’t just connect. We help people to grow and help people to thrive.”

Jeffie leads the Hong Kong politics team at the Post. She joined the paper in 2013 after beginning her career as a political reporter in 2009. She is the co-editor of Rebel City: Hong Kong’s Year of Water and Fire published by the Post and World Scientific, which documented the city’s anti-government protests in 2019. She has previously been a recipient of the Human Rights Press Awards, the Hong Kong News Awards and the Chinese University Journalism Award.