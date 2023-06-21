Gregory May, US consul general to Hong Kong and Macau, speaks at a reception ahead of America’s Independence Day on July 4. Photo: Elson Li
Americans returning to Hong Kong following recent dip, top US envoy in city says as he pledges push for mutual understanding
- US Consul General Gregory May also uses rare public appearance to stress importance of face-to-face academic, cultural exchanges
- Number of Americans living in Hong Kong has recently dipped but is ‘bouncing back’ this year, he adds
Gregory May, US consul general to Hong Kong and Macau, speaks at a reception ahead of America’s Independence Day on July 4. Photo: Elson Li