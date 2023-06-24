The Observatory is seeking names for tropical cyclones “with Hong Kong characteristics” that are easily pronounceable, bilingual and neither “discriminating [nor] controversial” to add to a list for consideration. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers throw caution to the wind with political satire, puns in typhoon naming contest, as loaded entries flood social media
- Entries seen online include ‘Glory’, in reference to a protest song, and ‘Pikachu’, a play on Chief Executive John Lee’s full name
- Veteran commentator Sonny Lo calls suggestions ‘knee-jerk reactions’, indicating they are a subtle form of participation in politics amid free speech concerns
