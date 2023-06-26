The US will host this year’s Apec summit. Photo: Bloomberg
US should temporarily lift sanctions against Hong Kong’s John Lee for Apec: former envoy and summit ex-ambassador Kurt Tong
- Tong, who was top US diplomat in city from 2016 to 2019, says local business environment has become more difficult but it is not as altered as political landscape
- He cites ‘historical precedent and this obligation to do a good job as host’ for Washington to allow city leader to attend coming high-level trade talk in San Francisco
The US will host this year’s Apec summit. Photo: Bloomberg