There will be provisions on activities such as raising the national flag in the proposed law, according to state media. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong can easily meet patriotic education requirements in proposed national bill, city leader John Lee says
- Draft law will help the city to develop the mainstream values of ‘loving the country and Hong Kong’, chief executive says
- Country’s top legislative body is currently considering proposed patriotic education bill
