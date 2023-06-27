There will be provisions on activities such as raising the national flag in the proposed law, according to state media. Photo: Jonathan Wong
John Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong can easily meet patriotic education requirements in proposed national bill, city leader John Lee says

  • Draft law will help the city to develop the mainstream values of ‘loving the country and Hong Kong’, chief executive says
  • Country’s top legislative body is currently considering proposed patriotic education bill

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 12:55pm, 27 Jun, 2023

