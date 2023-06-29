Chief Executive John Lee outlines his priorities as he starts his second year in office in an exclusive interview with the Post. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s John Lee vows to beat housing crisis, but appeals for patience as it will take 10 years to build up surplus of new homes

  • Lee says he will tackle subdivided flats and speed up delivery of new homes, but surplus is decade away
  • Other priorities include economic powerhouse Northern Metropolis, which will provide homes for 2.5 million people

Natalie Wong
Updated: 10:03am, 29 Jun, 2023

