03:41

exclusive | Hong Kong’s John Lee rebuts ‘badmouthing’ of national security law, stresses criminal intent key when determining guilt

  • Chief executive says committing acts of secession, subversion and terrorism covered by Beijing-imposed legislation all require criminal intent
  • Presence of 10 foreign judges on Hong Kong’s bench also evidence of city’s judicial independence, he adds

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:15am, 29 Jun, 2023

