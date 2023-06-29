03:41
Hong Kong leader John Lee addresses concerns over city's Beijing-imposed national security law
exclusive | Hong Kong’s John Lee rebuts ‘badmouthing’ of national security law, stresses criminal intent key when determining guilt
- Chief executive says committing acts of secession, subversion and terrorism covered by Beijing-imposed legislation all require criminal intent
- Presence of 10 foreign judges on Hong Kong’s bench also evidence of city’s judicial independence, he adds
