Hong Kong has gradually “walked out of a political quagmire” and should not head in the wrong direction again, Beijing’s top man in the city has said while calling for the financial hub to seize opportunities amid geopolitical tensions. Zheng Yanxiong, director of the central government’s liaison office, on Friday also hailed the return of a “lovely Hong Kong” at an event to launch a series of celebrations marking the July 1 anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. “Over the past year, the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests have been effectively safeguarded. Hong Kong has gradually walked out of the quagmire of political spirals. The familiar and lovely Hong Kong we have seen in the past is back,” he told the audience. “We must all be aware that Hong Kong can no longer go in the wrong direction and create chaos. It cannot be used or deceived by others.” Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 as its response to the months-long anti-government protests a year before, which rewrote the city’s political landscape. The sweeping law marked its third anniversary on Friday. Zheng also praised the accomplishments of the “pragmatic and hardworking” government under Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, saying that geopolitical changes, as well as the “global technology and industrial revolutions”, had provided immense opportunities for Hong Kong “to rise again”. Senior Beijing official urges Hong Kong to seize advantage of ‘superconnector’ role “Hong Kong must steer the changes, dare to compete, take part in the restructuring of the world’s interest pattern, actively integrate into national development, and shine through Chinese-style modernisation,” he said. He added that the city could only go far “by maintaining the advantages of internationalisation” and the practice of “one country, two systems”. Beijing’s new top official in Hong Kong promotes city’s special role Speaking at the same event, Lee said the city had become more attractive as it was “safeguarded” by the security law and the principle of “patriots ruling Hong Kong”. “Hong Kong is our common home and everyone is responsible for safeguarding the city,” Lee said, highlighting that “national security had been prioritised” in the past year under his watch. He told pro-establishment figures in the audience to “unite social forces” and contribute to the country’s high-quality development. Past July 1 anniversaries of the handover had been marked by an annual massive march for greater democracy, held by the now-defunct Civil Human Rights Front, until the pandemic hit in 2020. Protests had also become rare after the security law took effect in the same year. This year’s anniversary will be marked by celebrative events organised by the government and pro-Beijing groups, with many coordinated by the Hong Kong Celebrations Association, headed by Tam Kam-kau, a deputy of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Exhibitions showcasing cultures of three mainland Chinese provinces, Shaanxi, Shandong, and Liaoning will be held from Friday through July 2 in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, where pro-democratic groups used to organise July 1 rallies. Accompanying the exhibitions will be an expo on technological achievements of firms based in Hong Kong’s neighbouring mainland cities and Macau, and another on local culture. Will a 2-month shopping festival boost Hong Kong’s retail, catering sectors? Meanwhile, 26 fisherman boats flying the national and city flags will sail in Victoria Harbour as a part of the celebrations on Saturday. Earlier, Lee had already announced citywide festivities to mark the anniversary, including free rides and entry to museums, alongside shopping discounts.