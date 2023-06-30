Winning more than 99 per cent of the vote in the chief executive election in May last year, John Lee Ka-chiu came into office 12 months ago vowing to revive the city’s international standing and reboot the beleaguered economy amid a prolonged shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From “light public housing” to a district council overhaul, the Post takes a look back at some of the headline-making measures taken by Lee’s administration over the past year. 1. First interpretation of Hong Kong’s national security law Lee last November sought Beijing’s interpretation of the national security law after a failed bid in the city’s top court to block London-based barrister Timothy Owen from representing media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying at his trial for allegations of collusion with foreign forces. Beijing’s ruling on Hong Kong national security law ‘likely to be a one-off’ Instead of banning overseas lawyers from appearing in trials concerning state interests, China’s top legislative body ruled the matter could be left to the city’s leader and a committee to decide. But some legal academics expressed concerns about the interpretation, saying it had given the executive branch wide authority before the court. The government later also amended the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, which now allows local authorities to ban foreign lawyers from taking part in national security cases in the city. Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said it was not a total ban and overseas counsel could still work on sensitive cases in the city if the chief executive had determined that national security interests would not be compromised. Lai’s case has been scheduled for September this year. What Beijing ruling on overseas lawyers in Hong Kong national security cases means 2. District council overhaul In a bid to “depoliticise” district councils and pivot their focus back to neighbourhood issues, Lee announced a shake-up of the municipal-level organisations in May which involves a reduction of democratically-elected seats. Under the plan, only about one-fifth of the 470 seats in the 18 district councils will be decided by popular vote. Authorities will appoint 179 members, while three government-appointed community committees will decide another 176, with a separate 27 seats reserved for rural leaders. Hong Kong district council reforms spark soul-searching on future of direct elections Candidates will also require nominations from members on the three community committees and are subject to a government screening procedure. Lee said the changes were meant to stop anti-China troublemakers and separatists from manipulating the district bodies as they did in 2019. But critics said the new structure would cut the connection between citizens and the councils, of which most of the seats were previously directly elected. How will Hong Kong’s district council overhaul change neighbourhood political life? The government has said it hopes the Legislative Council can pass the District Councils (Amendment) Bill by early July to pave the way for the next elections at the end of the year. 3. Importing labour to address shortage Hong Kong’s labour force shrank from 3.68 million in 2018 to 3.46 million in 2022. The government announced in June that it would import some 20,000 workers for the construction and transport sectors, and lift a ban prohibiting employers from bringing in people from overseas for 26 low-skilled jobs, such as clothing pressers, junior cooks and telephone operators. Following the move, unions accused the authorities of stripping the Labour Advisory Board of its say in vetting applications for importing workers. In a June 19 briefing session arranged by the government, the board’s six labour-side members staged a walkout in protest, saying authorities had not consulted them before announcing the scheme. Officials said they had not intended to bypass the board and promised they would consult it periodically regarding the implementation of the schemes. They also denied the schemes would import cheap labour. 4. Light public housing To cope with huge demand for public rental housing , Lee announced last October that 30,000 short-term light public housing flats would be built in five years. The plan, with an original price tag of HK$27.4 billion (US$3.5 billion), sparked concerns over cost-effectiveness. Authorities later decided not to include air conditioning in the flats to save about HK$1 billion. The government also sought funding from the legislature in two phases, instead of a lump sum amount as originally planned. A decision to build some of the homes in the prime urban commercial area of Kai Tak also led to controversy, with residents threatening to take to the streets in protest. The government did not back down, but promised the temporary homes would not stay beyond the five-year target and continue with planned commercial development for the area. The scheme aims to help families in need who have waited for traditional public flats for three years or more. Hong Kong lawmakers approve first phase of light housing scheme 5. Top Talent Pass Scheme Launched last December, the scheme aims to attract high-earners and graduates from prestigious overseas universities. By the end of May, more than 32,000 applications were received, and about 21,000 were approved. The programme courted controversy in February after news reports emerged that controversial mainland Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui, who was once jailed for illegal medical practices, had been granted a visa. Hong Kong approves 361 applicants across 3 expanded talent schemes The government later revoked He’s visa and amended the rules to require applicants to declare any criminal convictions. The requirement was later extended to several other talent recruitment schemes and further extended in June to cover people applying for work and student visas, including domestic helpers. Lee said in June that Hong Kong was well on its way to attracting nearly double the 35,000 workers annually targeted by various admission schemes rolled out by his administration to lure talent. 6. A court injunction against “Glory to Hong Kong” In a surprise move, the government on June 5 applied for a court injunction to ban the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” – dubbed as the anthem of the 2019 anti-government demonstrations. The injunction targets those who use the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China, as well as anyone who uses the song to suggest that the city is independent or to insult the national anthem. ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest song to be banned? Government files court injunction The government seeks to ban all forms of the tune, sparking concerns about the freedom of speech and expression. Authorities have argued that the application is in line with the legitimate aim of safeguarding national security. The court is expected to hear the case on July 21.