The online popularity of Chris Tang is close to that of Chief Executive John Lee, experts say. Photo: [email protected] Ping Keung
Hong Kong’s leaders and their social media strategies one year on: Thumbs up or down? Experts say they are not impressed
- Communications gurus say top officials could make better use of their social media presence to promote their policies and the city
- Experts say ministers focus more on work done and aspects of their personal lives, at expense of creative thinking to further policy agendas
The online popularity of Chris Tang is close to that of Chief Executive John Lee, experts say. Photo: [email protected] Ping Keung