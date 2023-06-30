The online popularity of Chris Tang is close to that of Chief Executive John Lee, experts say. Photo: Facebook@Tang Ping Keung
The online popularity of Chris Tang is close to that of Chief Executive John Lee, experts say. Photo: [email protected] Ping Keung
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s leaders and their social media strategies one year on: Thumbs up or down? Experts say they are not impressed

  • Communications gurus say top officials could make better use of their social media presence to promote their policies and the city
  • Experts say ministers focus more on work done and aspects of their personal lives, at expense of creative thinking to further policy agendas

Kahon Chan

Updated: 8:44pm, 30 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The online popularity of Chris Tang is close to that of Chief Executive John Lee, experts say. Photo: Facebook@Tang Ping Keung
The online popularity of Chris Tang is close to that of Chief Executive John Lee, experts say. Photo: [email protected] Ping Keung
READ FULL ARTICLE