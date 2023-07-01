Hong Kong’s leader vowed on Saturday to gain the public’s trust with concrete actions and achievements as he marked his first year in office, but warned the city must still guard against “soft resistance” threatening national security. In a speech marking the 26th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also declared Hong Kong was now on a “fast track” to returning to normality after the pandemic. “The government will continue to stay committed to engaging in pragmatic efforts and delivering results. We will strive to gain trust through action, narrow gaps with results, and build mutual trust through achievements, in a bid to unite all sectors of the community,” Lee vowed at the reception held in the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Lee said his administration had led Hong Kong out of the shadows over the past year by reconnecting it with the world and mainland China. He pointed out that the economy had finally reversed four quarters of contraction by recently recording positive growth in the first quarter this year, while visitor arrivals had exceeded 10 million in just five months. “I have full confidence in Hong Kong, yet we must stay alert,” he warned. 1 year of Hong Kong’s John Lee: a look at his more controversial moves Hong Kong was largely stable, he noted, but said some countries that wrongly judged China’s “peaceful development” had been “deliberately targeting and suppressing” it. “Destructive forces using ‘soft resistance’ ... are still lurking in our city. We must stay vigilant and be proactive in safeguarding national security, and should fully and faithfully implement the principle of ‘one country, two systems’,” Lee said. The chief executive pledged that he and his officials would continue to make frequent visits to the mainland and other countries and form “strong teams” with members of different sectors to fight for more opportunities for the city in the coming year. Hong Kong’s leader rebuts ‘badmouthing’ over scope of national security law He also took the chance to take stock of his team’s achievements, saying various talent schemes had already seen the approval of 50,000 applications in five months, while the “light public housing” programme to build 30,000 temporary flats also aimed to cut waiting time for public housing to 4½ years. Different blueprints on innovation and technology, youth and primary healthcare had also been rolled out, Lee added. He addressed political, business and community leaders shortly after a flag-raising ceremony at the nearby Golden Bauhinia Square attended by top officials. Among those flanking Lee were former leader Leung Chun-ying, now vice-chairman of the nation’s top political advisory body, Zheng Yanxiong, director of Beijing’s liaison office in the city, as well as Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung and Legislative Council president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen. Hong Kong’s John Lee vows to beat housing crisis, but says it will take 10 years It was the first handover anniversary since 2020 without any pandemic rules and social-distancing restrictions, which previously included a ban on gatherings. The Post earlier reported that more than 6,000 police officers would be deployed around the city, with security strengthened at government buildings, railway stations and busy shopping districts. Hong Kong poised for international comeback, leader John Lee says No opposition organisation had sought approval to host rallies on the day. Civil Human Rights Front, the organiser of the annual July 1 march in pre-pandemic years, disbanded in August 2021, a year after Beijing’s imposition of the national security law. Large sections of Victoria Park, a gathering point for the annual demonstrations, were taken up by an exhibition marking the anniversary this year.