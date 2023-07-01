A still from the YouTube video of “Glory to Hong Kong”.
Hong Kong technology chief says Google told officials it would only remove protest song under court order, sparking injunction bid
- ‘You raised a legal issue, we used legal means to solve the problem,’ Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong reveals in media interview
- Government has locked horns with internet giant over search results for ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, which was erroneously played many times at foreign sporting events
