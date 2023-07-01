HSBC has been accused of withholding the MPF pension funds of Hongkongers moving to the UK under a citizenship scheme. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
US, UK politicians slam HSBC for ‘rejecting early MPF withdrawal requests’ of Hong Kong BN(O) passport holders

  • Mike Gallagher and Alicia Kearns express ‘deep concerns’ over bank’s alleged decision to reject early withdrawal requests
  • National security legislation has ‘fundamentally’ undermined rule of law in city, the pair wrote in jointly-signed letter

Willa Wu

Updated: 8:30pm, 1 Jul, 2023

