Hong Kong national security law: John Lee says HK$1 million police bounties for 8 wanted persons will send world ‘strong message’ suspects to be hunted for a lifetime

  • Chief executive calls for those, including relatives of suspects, with information on activists to come forward, vowing they will be rewarded
  • He also stresses determination to bring in the eight suspects will not be affected by reactions of foreign governments

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam and Kahon Chan

Updated: 12:47pm, 4 Jul, 2023

