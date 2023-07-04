Police on Monday revealed the identities of the eight opposition figures sought. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security law: John Lee says HK$1 million police bounties for 8 wanted persons will send world ‘strong message’ suspects to be hunted for a lifetime
- Chief executive calls for those, including relatives of suspects, with information on activists to come forward, vowing they will be rewarded
- He also stresses determination to bring in the eight suspects will not be affected by reactions of foreign governments
