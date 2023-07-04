Hong Kong activist Nathan Law has been dared to return home and face trial. Photo: AP
Hong Kong security chief dares wanted activist Nathan Law to stand trial at home, accuses him of exploiting protesters’ misfortunes
- Nathan Law is among eight overseas suspects sought by Hong Kong police, with authorities offering bounties of HK$1 million each for information leading to arrests
- Secretary for Security Chris Tang challenges former student leader to return home to learn more about evidence in collusion case against him
