The bill was approved on Thursday without objection. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s legislature unanimously passes bill to revamp district councils, reducing directly elected seats to 19 per cent

  • Under the legislation, proportion of directly elected representatives to be reduced from nearly 95 per cent to 19 per cent
  • Candidates also required to go through national security vetting system and secure nominations from pro-Beijing district-level committees

Willa Wu

Updated: 2:00pm, 6 Jul, 2023

