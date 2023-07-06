The bill was approved on Thursday without objection. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s legislature unanimously passes bill to revamp district councils, reducing directly elected seats to 19 per cent
- Under the legislation, proportion of directly elected representatives to be reduced from nearly 95 per cent to 19 per cent
- Candidates also required to go through national security vetting system and secure nominations from pro-Beijing district-level committees
The bill was approved on Thursday without objection. Photo: Winson Wong