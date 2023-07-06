Hong Kong’s Bar Association and Law Society comment on receiving complaints about their members who are wanted by police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Bar Association and Law Society acknowledge complaints against members on police wanted list and vow to investigate
- Law Society confirms receiving complaint against member for allegedly violating national security law
- Bar Association says it will deal with matter seriously and expeditiously per its procedures
