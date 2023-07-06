Hong Kong authorities have launched new channels for library users to report titles which are inappropriate or endanger national security in support of continuing efforts to remove books that might breach city laws. On Thursday, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department said when readers find books that “exaggerate violence, pornography and vulgarism, violate the laws of Hong Kong or endanger national security”, they can either fill in a form available at all public libraries or send an email. Relevant information, including title, section, page number and paragraph of the book, should be provided, it said. The department, which runs the city’s 71 public libraries, added that follow-up action would be taken when reports were received, including removing library materials from the shelves for review. Li Ka-leung, convenor of a Hong Kong books quality concern group and member of the city’s largest political party Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, supported the new channels. “The move makes it convenient for the public to supervise the library collections, as well as to guarantee titles on shelves are suitable for readers of all ages,” he said. But Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei described the move as “unnecessary” and “not doing Hong Kong any good”. He was also concerned Leisure and Cultural Services Department staff would remove all reported books because there were no specific and clear instructions for them to judge if content endanger national security or exaggerate violence, pornography and vulgarism. ‘Challenged books’ swept off Hong Kong library shelves, but what about shops? “Such a move is detrimental to the function of libraries as a conduit for knowledge and information. It also undermines the open atmosphere of Hong Kong society,” he added. When asked if clear instructions for judging books would be provided to its staff and the general public, the department said: “Upon receiving feedback, the Hong Kong Public Library will promptly review the relevant materials. If the materials contain content that endangers national security or exaggerates violence, pornography and vulgarism, they will be removed and invalidated.” Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in June 2020 to ban acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department started to remove books that posed possible threats to national security in May, as demanded by government auditors. Hong Kong library books must pass review before going back on shelves: minister Works by the controversial artist Zunzi, whose two daily political cartoon columns were cancelled by a major city newspaper on May 14, were among the first titles to be removed from library shelves. Books no longer available on shelves include those related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown , the city’s political system, and titles on any subjects by opposition figures. But the Hong Kong government stressed they were not banning books and that those which passed reviews would be put back on shelves. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has defended the controversial move several times, stressing library books in circulation had to “serve the interest” of society without breaching the law.