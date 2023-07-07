Chief Executive John Lee has called on everyone to avoid all contact with eight opposition figures wanted by police. Photo: Handout
Chief Executive John Lee has called on everyone to avoid all contact with eight opposition figures wanted by police. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law in Hong Kong: 8 wanted suspects should be treated like ‘rats in the street’, city leader John Lee says

  • City leader urges ‘everyone to be cautious’ about helping wanted opposition figures after police offer HK$1 million rewards for suspects’ arrests
  • Lee also says all residents welcome to participate in coming district council election

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 9:13pm, 7 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive John Lee has called on everyone to avoid all contact with eight opposition figures wanted by police. Photo: Handout
Chief Executive John Lee has called on everyone to avoid all contact with eight opposition figures wanted by police. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE