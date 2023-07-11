Hong Kong will ban “a large number of prefectural sea products” from Japan if the country proceeds with a controversial plan to discharge radioactive waste water into the sea, the city’s leader has warned while adding he is willing to “err on the side of caution”. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday also vowed to take a “very serious” attitude in handling the matter to assure food safety in the city. Lee’s latest comments were centred on a Japanese plan to release treated radioactive waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster into the sea as early as August. It would take an estimated 30 years to dispose of the 1.37 million tonnes of contaminated water. Lee called the scale of the planned discharge “unprecedented”, warning the risks were “very unknown” in other areas and that he would be “willing to err on the side of caution”. Hong Kong still wary of Japan radioactive water discharge plan, despite UN go-ahead “I can tell you that the action we will take, if the exercise really starts, is that we will be banning a large number of prefectural sea products beyond the present scale,” Lee said on Tuesday ahead of his weekly meeting with key decision-making body the Executive Council. He said the ban would “definitely go beyond” the current practice, in which five Japanese prefectures – Fukushima, Chiba, Gunma, Ibaraki and Tochigi – are only allowed to export certain food types to Hong Kong if they can provide radiation certificates. The city leader also noted that the side effects of consuming radioactive food would only surface several years later. “It affects the present population. It will also affect the next generation, our children,” he stressed, highlighting the importance of assuring food safety in Hong Kong. The city’s catering and seafood industries earlier warned increased restrictions on food imports from Japan could lead to higher prices. Hongkongers to buy less Japanese food, avoid country over waste water plan: poll Responding to their concerns, Lee on Tuesday said the sector should understand the “forced” decision by the government. “I’m sure that they will know safety is important. And they will know that public confidence in food safety is so important that it will affect the whole catering sector if we don’t handle it in a way that citizens will feel safe,” Lee argued. Hong Kong team unveils cheap ‘artificial mussels’ to check for nuclear pollution Mainland China last week announced plans to ban imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, with all shipments from other regions of the country to be fully screened, instead of undergoing spot checks. Hong Kong Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan last month warned that a potential ban on Japanese seafood imports could cover more than five prefectures already under restrictions. He added authorities would boost screening resources.