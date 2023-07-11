A photo released by the HKMAO shows director Xia Baolong chairing the meeting. Photo: Handout
A photo released by the HKMAO shows director Xia Baolong chairing the meeting. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s top office overseeing Hong Kong affairs holds first meeting after upgrade, with provincial security chief named as No 2 official

  • Zhou Ji, Henan’s deputy secretary and provincial security chief, attends Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office meeting as executive deputy director
  • Line-up of the revamped office’s leadership also revealed, with Xia Baolong continuing as director, assisted by five deputies

Willa Wu and Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:37pm, 11 Jul, 2023

