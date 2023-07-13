Hong Kong should establish itself as a training centre for international legal talent, Chief Executive John Lee (centre) says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong should become training centre for global legal talent to boost status as arbitration hub in Asia-Pacific, John Lee says

  • City leader also uses second ‘interactive exchange’ at Legco to promote cultivating more legal talent to speed up nation’s development into ‘law-based’ society
  • ‘Hong Kong should take advantage of its existing strengths to develop into a base for training international legal talent for both China and foreign countries,’ he says

Willa Wu

Updated: 5:06pm, 13 Jul, 2023

