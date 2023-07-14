Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets Xia Baolong in Beijing after the revamp of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout
Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets Xia Baolong in Beijing after the revamp of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s status as international city high on agenda at Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s talks in Beijing

  • Some analysts say Beijing may be concerned about city’s economic development amid tense global political situation
  • Veteran China watcher suggests China may want Hong Kong to move away from reliance on West and court Asean and Middle East countries

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets Xia Baolong in Beijing after the revamp of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout
Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets Xia Baolong in Beijing after the revamp of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE