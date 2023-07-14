Financial Secretary Paul Chan meets Xia Baolong in Beijing after the revamp of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s status as international city high on agenda at Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s talks in Beijing
- Some analysts say Beijing may be concerned about city’s economic development amid tense global political situation
- Veteran China watcher suggests China may want Hong Kong to move away from reliance on West and court Asean and Middle East countries
