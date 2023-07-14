Police in Hong Kong release pictures of suspects on a wanted list under the national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee
Beijing’s top envoy in UK lodges formal protest against Britain’s accusation of Hong Kong staging ‘campaign of fear’ through national security law raid
- Ambassador Zheng Zeguang makes ‘serious démarche’ to officials in Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, citing lack of respect for law
- Row centres on Hong Kong police’s raid on family home of Nathan Law, who is one of eight on a wanted list and now living in the UK
Police in Hong Kong release pictures of suspects on a wanted list under the national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee