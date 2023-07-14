Liaison office director Zheng Yanxiong (centre) told lawmakers on Friday that he valued their voices as they represented Hong Kong residents. Photo: Edmond So
Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong calls on lawmakers to monitor government, but says best criticism comes with suggestions

  • Zheng Yanxiong, director of central government’s liaison office, says ‘going overboard is as bad as doing too little’ in monitoring administration
  • He also says strengthening national security is one of agency’s top priorities

Willa Wu

Updated: 7:17pm, 14 Jul, 2023

Liaison office director Zheng Yanxiong (centre) told lawmakers on Friday that he valued their voices as they represented Hong Kong residents. Photo: Edmond So
