Hong Kong will explore ways to deepen its cooperation with Fujian province, Legco president Andrew Leung says.
Hong Kong lawmakers begin 5-day Fujian trip with aim to deepen ties with mainland Chinese province

  • Delegation of 34 lawmakers to visit companies in tech