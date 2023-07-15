A delegation of Hong Kong lawmakers embarked on a five-day visit to Fujian on Saturday, with their leader saying they hoped fostering deeper ties with the southern mainland Chinese province would help inform policy decisions in the future. Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, president of the Legislative Council, also confirmed that the legislature’s trip to Beijing, which was originally slated for September, had been cancelled, as they could not arrange a time that worked for both sides. He added that he did not know if the trip had been rescheduled. Speaking at the Hong Kong International Airport ahead of his departure, Leung said lawmakers would explore ways to deepen the city’s cooperation with Fujian province as its largest external investor. “We look forward to bringing our first-hand observations and information back to the legislature, using different forms of exchanges in our chambers to reflect our thoughts to the government, fostering deeper ties between Hong Kong and Fujian while hastening the city’s integration into national development plans,” Leung said. During the trip, which will continue until Wednesday, Leung will lead the delegation of 34 lawmakers to visit companies in the technology and biomedicine industries, as well as heritage sites in Fuzhou and Xiamen, two major cities in the province. The lawmakers will also meet municipal officials from the cities. Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong calls on lawmakers to monitor government The trip marks the second time the city’s lawmakers have visited the mainland after borders reopened last year. In April, 83 lawmakers took part in a four-day trip to the Greater Bay Area with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki. Stressing a people-centric approach, Leung said he would lead lawmakers to meet students, retirees and retailers from Hong Kong during their trip to understand their lives in the province. Hong Kong on hunt for new Legco admin chief ahead of Chen retirement The delegation will also visit Huaqiao University’s Xiamen campus to meet Hong Kong students, as well as a home for the elderly in Fuzhou to see retirees from the city with Fujian heritage. Lawmakers will begin the trip with a tour of several technology and data management companies in the Fuzhou New District, a state-planned development area established in 2015 by the Chinese State Council. The delegation will also meet Fuzhou New District authorities and the Fujian-Hong Kong Cooperation Advisory Committee, an organisation established by former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, now vice-chairman of China’s top advisory body.