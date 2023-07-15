UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed the proposal as part of efforts to fund a pay rise for public sector workers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong immigrants voice concerns over UK plan to raise visa fees, health surcharge by up to 66 per cent, but little impact expected on BN(O) migration trend
- Family of four could expect to dish out an estimated extra HK$73,000 over five-year period under proposal
- Some Hongkongers hoping to settle in Britain say move is reasonable price to pay for starting new life, while others accuse UK government of attacking new arrivals
