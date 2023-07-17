Legco members on a visit to the Fujian city Fuzhou call for more help for Hong Kong retirees in the area. Photo: Shutterstock
Legco members on a visit to the Fujian city Fuzhou call for more help for Hong Kong retirees in the area. Photo: Shutterstock
Legco members say Hong Kong government not doing enough to ensure good medical care for city retirees across the border

  • Legco members on trip to Fuzhou in Fujian call for Hong Kong to do more to help city retirees in province after visit to care home for elderly
  • Lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen says city has taken ‘passive position’ and more should be done to support Hong Kong retirees on the mainland

Jess Ma
Jess Ma in Fuzhou, Fujian

Updated: 12:33am, 17 Jul, 2023

