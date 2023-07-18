Journalists will be exempt from the ban on ‘Glory to Hong Kong’. Photo: Youtube
Journalists to be exempt from ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ ban if government wins legal bid

  • Journalists will be allowed to report on, refer to or make observations about song in course of news gathering, interviews and commentaries
  • Exemption also covers publication of articles, programmes, posts or tweets on online platforms for journalistic activities inside or outside Hong Kong

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung and Brian Wong

Updated: 8:37pm, 18 Jul, 2023

