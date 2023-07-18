Journalists will be exempt from the ban on ‘Glory to Hong Kong’. Photo: Youtube
Journalists to be exempt from ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ ban if government wins legal bid
- Journalists will be allowed to report on, refer to or make observations about song in course of news gathering, interviews and commentaries
- Exemption also covers publication of articles, programmes, posts or tweets on online platforms for journalistic activities inside or outside Hong Kong
Journalists will be exempt from the ban on ‘Glory to Hong Kong’. Photo: Youtube