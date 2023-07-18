Free-to-air operators must broadcast at least 30 minutes of programmes on national education, identity and the security law every week. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘Strange’: media experts criticise Hong Kong proposal to waive impartiality rule for national security law programmes

  • Shows promoting national education, identity and security law are subject to rule governing impartiality, which requires differing viewpoints
  • Media professionals say move to exempt broadcasts from rule potentially counterproductive, as residents may be more sceptical over programming

Kahon Chan

Updated: 10:31pm, 18 Jul, 2023

Free-to-air operators must broadcast at least 30 minutes of programmes on national education, identity and the security law every week. Photo: Sun Yeung
