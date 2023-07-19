Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak (centre) tours Zizhuyuan Street with Permanent Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Shirley Lam (left). Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s district council elections should not be judged on voter turnout but on whether suitable candidates chosen, minister says

  • Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak says Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Xia Baolong stressed use of councils to gauge public opinion
  • Mak also discussed integration of city’s youth into nation during her first trip to Beijing since taking office

Willa Wu

Updated: 4:35pm, 19 Jul, 2023

