Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak (centre) tours Zizhuyuan Street with Permanent Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Shirley Lam (left). Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s district council elections should not be judged on voter turnout but on whether suitable candidates chosen, minister says
- Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak says Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Xia Baolong stressed use of councils to gauge public opinion
- Mak also discussed integration of city’s youth into nation during her first trip to Beijing since taking office
