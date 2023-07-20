The lawmakers visited a range of locations on their five-day trip to Fujian. Photo: Jess Ma
What can Hong Kong learn from mainland China’s Fujian? Hi-tech tours for city’s lawmakers offer glimpse into model for data centre ambitions
- City lawmakers conclude first official visit to province after touring supercomputing data centre, three industrial parks, and tech and biomedicine firms
- Some in delegation say Hong Kong should set up data centres and different industries in Northern Metropolis mega project by adopting models used by Fujian cities
