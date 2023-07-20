Visitors browse titles at the seven-day book fair in Wan Chai. Photo: Elson Li
Visitors browse titles at the seven-day book fair in Wan Chai. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Top Beijing official in Hong Kong urges residents to ‘read and use well’ books on Xi Jinping’s philosophy and vision for city

  • Liaison office director Zheng Yanxiong in rare move points to seven-day book fair and president’s five-volume publication printed in city for first time
  • He insists tomes are ‘important reference’ for residents to grasp new ideas and concepts

Willa Wu

Updated: 11:10am, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors browse titles at the seven-day book fair in Wan Chai. Photo: Elson Li
Visitors browse titles at the seven-day book fair in Wan Chai. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE