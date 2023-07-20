Liu Guangyuan’s transfer to the liaison office comes two years after he took up his role as the Chinese foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong, two mainland Chinese official sources have said. Jonathan Wong
Liu Guangyuan, Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong, ‘moves from foreign ministry arm to liaison office’
- Liu Guangyuan appeared in new capacity at liaison office’s building in Sai Ying Pun on Thursday and greeted staff, two sources say
- Liu takes over from Chen Dong, who left to take up deputy post in Fujian’s provincial legislative body, one insider says
Liu Guangyuan’s transfer to the liaison office comes two years after he took up his role as the Chinese foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong, two mainland Chinese official sources have said. Jonathan Wong