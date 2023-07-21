Lawmakers have proposed a bill to reform Chinese University’s governing body. Photo: Jelly Tse
Chinese University alumni leader urges Hong Kong lawmakers to delay vetting bill to overhaul governing body
- Kelvin Yeung, a member of Chinese University’s council, calls for Legco committee to delay reading private members’ bill and allow varsity time to review proposal first
- Alumni leader also slams lawmakers behind bill for ‘completely ignoring views of university members and alumni’
