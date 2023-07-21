Hong Kong residents have been invited to share their views with Chief Executive John Lee ahead of his second policy address. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong’s John Lee to start public consultation this month in lead-up to second policy address

  • Chief Executive John Lee pledges to continue his ‘result-oriented approach’ and push for the city’s economic development
  • Public invited to make their views heard ahead of policy address in October

Cannix Yau
Updated: 3:58pm, 21 Jul, 2023

Hong Kong residents have been invited to share their views with Chief Executive John Lee ahead of his second policy address. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
