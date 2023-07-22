The Hong Kong Golf Club may force a public housing development at its oldest course to be delayed for years if its application for a judicial review of an environmental impact assessment report is approved by the courts, a top adviser to the city’s leader and a conservation expert have warned. A veteran political commentator on Saturday also said the latest twist in the long-running battle showed the government often struggled to convince powerful stakeholders to support some of its most pressing policy initiatives. Senior Counsel Ronny Tong Ka-wah, a member of the government’s key decision- making Executive Council and a club member, told the Post the legal challenge would likely focus on whether the procedures involved in compiling the report rendered the approval unlawful. If the judicial review application was granted, the court proceedings could take “at least one to two years”, he said, urging the government to consider other sites for housing. “This project does not involve many flats. I find it hard to believe that the government cannot use other sites with less controversy,” he said, stressing the proposal had attracted concerns over disruptions to traffic, the environment and sports events. Tong also noted the plan was floated before the government decided to push ahead with two huge projects that will create 1.1 million new homes – the Northern Metropolis new town development along the mainland China border and the Lantau Tomorrow Vision that calls for building three artificial islands. The club revealed on Friday it would turn to the courts to try to block the government’s plan to build flats on 9.5 hectares, with the rest of the remaining 32 hectares reserved for conservation and recreational use. Hong Kong Golf Club turns to court in bid to block housing plan at oldest course The club, which counts some of the city’s most powerful politicians and business leaders as members, said it would challenge the “errors” and “non-compliance” of the assessment process. Authorities initially intended to build 12,000 homes on the site, but the number will be revised after the director of environmental protection called for the preservation of a patch of woodland as it approved the impact assessment report. The government struck a defiant tone over news of the legal bid, saying the Town Planning Board would continue to process the proposal at a scheduled meeting on Monday. An individual familiar with court proceedings, who declined to be identified, said a court would normally take a week to decide on whether to allow a judicial review application, and the judge could call for a hearing before making a ruling. If permission was granted but a party sought to challenge the decision, it could take 12 to 18 months to settle the appeals and issue the final ruling, although a case could be dealt with quicker if the matter was urgent, the expert said. Conservancy Association campaign officer Roy Ng Hei-man noted that the project could be delayed even further if the club filed another judiciary review based on a decision to be made by the Town Planning Board regarding the usage of the 32-hectares of land, taking into account the environmental impact assessment. Hong Kong golf course in Fanling should become public facility: ex-top official “The club later can also file another judicial review on the Town Planning Board’s decision,” Ng said. “Roughly speaking, if we include time for court proceedings, as well as time needed for redoing the assessment and going through the Town Planning Board if the club wins, it can take five years or more.” Ng added that environmentalists rarely won similar judicial review cases as the court would not comment on the professional content of the assessment reports but whether the government had followed the statutory procedures and complied with the spirit of the law. Veteran political commentator Sonny Lo Shiu-hing said the golf club’s latest move highlighted the government’s shortcoming in lobbying powerful interest groups. “In the current political and social atmosphere, in which we emphasise harmony and constructive dialogue, it seems that dialogue was not sufficient,” he said. “It seems that communication could have been done in a much better way.” Hong Kong golf course showdown: backers, opponents of housing plan to debate The original target of building the flats by 2029 is expected to be pushed back to 2031 given the decision to preserve the woodland. Advisers last August failed to produce an absolute majority in favour of the housing plan and requested the government provide eight additional pieces of information on the area’s biodiversity. But eight months later, members have still not been asked to vote again. The government earlier said the Fanling flats would be surplus to the estimated demand for housing in the coming decade, but it was determined to press on as other scheduled projects could need more time.