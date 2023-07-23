Hong Kong’s leader vowed on Sunday to seize business opportunities during his week-long trip to Asean countries and lobby for support to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free-trade deal. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also said the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), and the wider region, would become the biggest economic engine globally. Lee made the remarks before kicking off his trip to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia with a delegation of five top officials and 30 leaders from finance, investment, business, legal, innovation and technology, and logistics sectors. “The reason for choosing Asean is because it enjoys great development potential,” Lee said, citing the region’s 5.5 per cent economic growth last year and the average 4 per cent increase in the past decade. “With the shifts in economic power from the West to the East, Asean and the whole of Asia will become the world’s largest economic engine. We have signed a free-trade agreement with Asean, so we already have very good foundations.” He noted the importance of the trip and that the delegation was in “high spirits” to embrace every opportunity to promote Hong Kong as a place for business. The chief executive also revealed the trip had a further goal of securing more support for the city to join RCEP, which is made up of 15 Asia-Pacific countries, including 10 Asean states. ‘People are having doubts’: is Hong Kong losing edge to Singapore as legal hub? “Joining RCEP not only benefits Hong Kong but also allows us to contribute to [regions under] RCEP,” Lee said, adding the city was working on different aspects to strengthen its competitiveness, including developments in eight key areas under China’s 14th Five-Year Plan. The “eight centres” outlined in the plan include international finance, innovation and technology, cultural exchange, trade, shipping, aviation, legal and dispute resolution services, and intellectual property. “I believe that after establishing a good foundation, the chances of joining RCEP are high and I will strive for support from different countries,” he said. Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia had all expressed their backing in the past and the trip would be used to consolidate their support, according to Lee. Hong Kong’s leader to start public consultation in lead-up to second policy address Chinese foreign policy chief Wang Yi voiced support earlier this month for the city’s accession to the trade bloc at a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Indonesia. He appealed to Asean members, as well as Japan and South Korea, to uphold “openness and cooperation” to accelerate regional integration. The trip marks Lee’s second visit to Asean countries since taking office in July last year. Lee is expected to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday. After visiting the city state, Lee and his delegation will travel to Jakarta on Tuesday before landing in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.