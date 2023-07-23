Liu Guangyuan has been named as a deputy director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong, Liu Guangyuan, appointed as liaison office deputy director, State Council says
- Liu Guangyuan, foreign ministry’s commissioner in Hong Kong, appointed as a deputy director of central government liaison office, State Council say
- Appointment comes two years after Liu took up role as head of Chinese foreign ministry’s office in Hong Kong
